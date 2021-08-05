SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Raised to $400.00 at Raymond James

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $346.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.14.

SBAC stock opened at $349.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.23. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $350.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.45 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,040 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 36.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,450,000 after acquiring an additional 35,234 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

