SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $348.85 and last traded at $347.91, with a volume of 504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 145.45 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in SBA Communications by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

