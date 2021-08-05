Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires 717 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 405.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.84. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,196. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.