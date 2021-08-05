Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $536,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 919.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.30.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

