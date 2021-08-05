Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.8% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.99. The stock had a trading volume of 30,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,899. The company has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

