Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.48 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,112.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,364,000 after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.33. 147,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,811,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $613.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

