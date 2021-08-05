Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $53.88. 4,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,359. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $55.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

