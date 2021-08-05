Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 998 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 253.3% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 32,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.93. 422,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,209,066. The firm has a market cap of $456.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

