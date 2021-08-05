Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,856 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,856 shares during the quarter. Schneider National makes up approximately 5.6% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $27,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Schneider National by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schneider National by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Schneider National by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Schneider National by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 132,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $16,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNDR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.02.

NYSE:SNDR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.36. 5,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,357. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.02. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

