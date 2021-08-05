Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBGSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $34.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

