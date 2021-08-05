Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SBGSY. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $34.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.92. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

