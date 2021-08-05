Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) & Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Head to Head Contrast

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

This table compares Scholar Rock and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock -643.75% -60.07% -36.34% Autolus Therapeutics -8,892.85% -57.88% -45.76%

80.1% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Scholar Rock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scholar Rock and Autolus Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $15.40 million 72.27 -$86.48 million ($2.81) -11.51 Autolus Therapeutics $1.72 million 236.55 -$142.09 million ($2.76) -2.09

Scholar Rock has higher revenue and earnings than Autolus Therapeutics. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Scholar Rock and Autolus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 0 5 0 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71

Scholar Rock currently has a consensus price target of $61.60, indicating a potential upside of 90.48%. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 154.19%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Scholar Rock.

Summary

Scholar Rock beats Autolus Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies. It is also developing a pipeline of novel product candidates with potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, and fibrosis. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer. Autolus Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.