Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 15,757 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,467,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,107 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,889 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Eversource Energy by 491.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,813,000 after purchasing an additional 613,786 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $88.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.99.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

