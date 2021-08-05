Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,661 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,463,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after buying an additional 209,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,417,000 after purchasing an additional 82,437 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,777,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,438,000 after purchasing an additional 418,204 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after acquiring an additional 220,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

