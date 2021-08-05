Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 1,854 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Primerica were worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $51,584,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in Primerica by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,171,000 after acquiring an additional 218,581 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,841,000 after acquiring an additional 166,973 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 27.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 526,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,873,000 after acquiring an additional 114,296 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,947,000 after acquiring an additional 100,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRI opened at $144.82 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.63 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.83.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. increased their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.