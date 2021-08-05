Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 4,517 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 47.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,058 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,245,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after acquiring an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

SIVB stock opened at $548.04 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $221.55 and a twelve month high of $608.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $566.24.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 25,716 shares worth $14,958,966. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

