Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 120,600 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,573,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 120,600 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.63% of Kosmos Energy worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $54,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,875,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,257,000 after buying an additional 610,519 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 93,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,422,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after buying an additional 447,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 129,521 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

