Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 530,801 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,136,139 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 530,801 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.35% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $9,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price target on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $4.22 on Thursday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.