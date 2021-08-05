Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after acquiring an additional 70,932 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $69.56. 447,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,077. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $70.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.