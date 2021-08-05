Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIC. Barclays cut their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.40. 321,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.59. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 149,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 94,414 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,377 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.