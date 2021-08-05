Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Science Applications International alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Science Applications International and Kubient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 1 2 4 0 2.43 Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00

Science Applications International currently has a consensus target price of $96.43, indicating a potential upside of 17.08%. Kubient has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 199.54%. Given Kubient’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kubient is more favorable than Science Applications International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.6% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Science Applications International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Kubient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Science Applications International and Kubient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 3.54% 26.44% 6.91% Kubient -443.44% -66.68% -51.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Science Applications International and Kubient’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $7.06 billion 0.68 $209.00 million $6.27 13.14 Kubient $2.90 million 20.92 -$7.89 million N/A N/A

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Kubient.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Kubient on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; Department of Defense agencies; National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; Department of Justice; Department of Homeland Security; and various intelligence community agencies, as well as U.S. federal civilian agencies. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.