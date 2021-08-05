Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.84

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSE:SCR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$21.84 and last traded at C$21.79, with a volume of 300144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCR shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.89.

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

