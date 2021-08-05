Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,096 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $10,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STNG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after acquiring an additional 795,185 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,745,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,309,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1,984.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 368,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 316.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 221,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,476. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.23. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $863.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

