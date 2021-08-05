Scotiabank Raises George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$134.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$138.40.

Shares of WN opened at C$133.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$120.87. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of C$91.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$134.41. The stock has a market cap of C$20.03 billion and a PE ratio of 32.13.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.78. On average, equities analysts expect that George Weston will post 8.3099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total value of C$963,561.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,251,068.70.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

