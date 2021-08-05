Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 990,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $48,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.28. 84,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,663,676. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.