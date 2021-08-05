Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87,323 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.29% of Everest Re Group worth $36,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after buying an additional 75,191 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,448 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RE traded up $2.08 on Thursday, reaching $260.27. The stock had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.88.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

