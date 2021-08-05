Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 1,832 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of Arista Networks worth $42,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $2,673,029.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $993,753.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $30,324,818 over the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANET. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $382.07. 3,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,096. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $384.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.