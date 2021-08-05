Scout Investments Inc. Sells 492,137 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 492,137 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $33,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.99. 97,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,072,289. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.