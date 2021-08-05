Scout Investments Inc. Sells 57,439 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 413,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,439 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $69,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.42.

Shares of NYSE:MAA remained flat at $$190.26 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,017. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $196.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

