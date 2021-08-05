Scout Investments Inc. Trims Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,492,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,304 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $39,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth $4,357,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 150,576.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Huntsman by 364.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 1,241.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 48,162 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 37,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,006. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.35. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

