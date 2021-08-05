Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives $184.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.75.

SGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company.

SGEN traded up $5.02 on Wednesday, reaching $163.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,444. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $195,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,181 shares of company stock valued at $16,467,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Seagen by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Seagen by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Seagen by 67.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 20.1% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

