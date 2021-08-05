Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 25.33%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.62. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 77,357 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 820,602 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

