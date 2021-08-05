Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Minerals Technologies Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Minerals Technologies in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. FMR LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

