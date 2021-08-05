SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Stake Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of SeaSpine worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,649,000 after purchasing an additional 71,840 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 171,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in SeaSpine by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 168,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in SeaSpine by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 191,764 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.35.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPNE shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $194,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

