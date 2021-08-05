Secure Trust Bank’s (STB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STB. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,845 ($24.11) to GBX 1,848 ($24.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:STB traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,315 ($17.18). The company had a trading volume of 52,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,252. The company has a market cap of £245.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,126.65. Secure Trust Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 590 ($7.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,340 ($17.51).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

