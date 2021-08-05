Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72. 3,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,148,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

About Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

