Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $151.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semler Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $115.52 on Wednesday. Semler Scientific has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.60.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 75.16% and a net margin of 43.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semler Scientific will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $116,972.52. Also, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $133,675.00. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

