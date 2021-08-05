Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.88. 24,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.86. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.