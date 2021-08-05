Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNSE. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. lowered their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.46.

SNSE opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,834,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,262,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.