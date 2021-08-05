Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 10,646 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.57. 797,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,933. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

