Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.75 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239,655 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises 0.6% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $16,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,250,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,067,000 after acquiring an additional 277,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,880,000 after acquiring an additional 94,702 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 196.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 69,086 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after buying an additional 42,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 223.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 38,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,034. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

