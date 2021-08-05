Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after buying an additional 4,415,095 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 741.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after buying an additional 3,164,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,408,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,296,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,147,316. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

