Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 22,971 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 520.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 22,971 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 195.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 868,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,736,000 after purchasing an additional 574,569 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,663,000 after purchasing an additional 420,498 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,241,000 after purchasing an additional 379,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 29.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,241,000 after purchasing an additional 269,283 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $295.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,418. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.34. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $216.42 and a one year high of $298.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

