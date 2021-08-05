Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,342 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,146 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after acquiring an additional 203,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $8.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $443.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,630. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $443.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.26. The company has a market capitalization of $195.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

