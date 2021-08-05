Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 34,881 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,881 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 158,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,992,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,889,445. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $199.49 billion, a PE ratio of -90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

