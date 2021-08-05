Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,627 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37,572.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 414,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,581,000 after purchasing an additional 413,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 301,934 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4,712.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 248,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,339,000 after purchasing an additional 243,575 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS stock traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $384.30. 1,582,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,275. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

