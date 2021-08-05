ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Susan L. Bostrom Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $593.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.52, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $537.38. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $418.53 and a one year high of $608.78.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.
See Also: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.