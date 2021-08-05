ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Susan L. Bostrom Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $593.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.52, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $537.38. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $418.53 and a one year high of $608.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 22.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after buying an additional 305,323 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in ServiceNow by 398.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,132,000 after buying an additional 272,000 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 430,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,052,000 after buying an additional 155,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

