Sether Price Hits $0.0260 on Top Exchanges (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. Sether has a market capitalization of $522,981.79 and approximately $1,309.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sether has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sether coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sether

SETH is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Sether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

