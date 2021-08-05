Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,167 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,644,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,964,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $228.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

