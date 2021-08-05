Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Invests $690,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 1.4% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 6.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 3.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $236.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

